Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno At UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno was what many people think is the best flyweight fight ever.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 256 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (December 12, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was for the UFC flyweight title. From start to finish, it was a wild yet quick pace fight. The first round saw them exchange head kicks. Moreno was looking to counter strike while Figueiredo was just walking him down and doing nothing with his faints. Moreno did find success with two takedowns in the second round although Figueiredo stunned him.

The third round saw Figueiredo get a point taken away from him due to a badly placed nut kick. Moreno stopped a takedown and got one of his own, but Figueiredo managed to get back to his feet. Figueiredo got tired in the fourth round and led to another takedown by Moreno. The judges ruled it a majority draw so Figueiredo retained the title.

This was an important contest for both guys. Figueiredo was looking to make his latest title defense after having an impressive, but more interesting outing in his last fight. He got a first-round submission win over Alex Perez at UFC 255, but did so after he was taken down.

On the flip side, Moreno was looking to make a name for himself after rising up the ranks to earn this title fight.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

This fight is fantastic! #UFC256 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 13, 2020

Great fucking fight! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 13, 2020

The new best fight of the year folks!!! #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

Flyweights are a diff breed. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

Wow!!! What a fight !! Love it — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 13, 2020

Gods of War! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

Incredible display. Makes me want to work harder — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2020

Encore? — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

What a great display of technique and heart. The flyweight division is full steam ahead! Run that one back! #ufc256 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 13, 2020

Good fight shoutout to

Brandon Moreno 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 13, 2020

