Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 At UFC on ESPN+ 30

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 is in the books and what a chaotic fight it was.

The rematch took place in the headliner of the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event on Saturday night (July 18, 2020) with the UFC flyweight title on the line. The pacing of the fight was incredible from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island as Figueiredo pushed forward and knocked down the title contender three times.

This allowed him to get on top and rain down some big strikes but it was the heart of Benavidez that shined bright as he pushed through the pain and kept fighting.

However, the last knockdown ultimately led to Benavidez’s downfall and seemingly last hope of becoming a UFC flyweight champion. Figueiredo managed to lock in the rear-naked choke for the victory. This was his crowning moment as the new flyweight champion.

You can see how some of the fighters reacted to the headliner and the performance of Figueiredo in addition to the toughness of Benavidez:

Deiveson Figueiredo is the man!!!! Holy cow. Dude is the real deal! @daico_desdaguerra — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 19, 2020

Congrats 🍾 to the second interim UFC champ this week @deivesonfigueiredo #UFCFightIsland2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 19, 2020

Wow Figiueredo crushed him!!! Damn — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2020

Man, feel terrible for Joe B — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2020

Pure savagery from Figueiredo from start to finish! We officially have a new Flyweight Champ 👏🏻👏🏻



Hard to see Joe B go down like that 🥺 #UFCFightIsland2 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 19, 2020

Ahh man. Gutted Joey B. Ref gave him his chances to stay in the fight as well. #UFCFightIsland2 #TheWeeklyScraps — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 19, 2020

Damn gutted for joe, really would have like to see him do it. @ufc — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) July 19, 2020

That’s a vicious flyweight if I’ve ever seen one ! DAMN #UFCFightIsland2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 19, 2020

Fegueiredo is the real deal! #UFCFightIsland2 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 19, 2020

Wow! @Daico_Deiveson with the hot hands to the choke out. So intent on the finish. Well done. #UFCFightIsland2 — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) July 19, 2020

Jesus, what a tough bastard Benividez is, Figueiredo is a monster. #UFCFightIsland2 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 19, 2020

Your still a legend joe b — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) July 19, 2020