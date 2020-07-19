Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 At UFC on ESPN+ 30

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 is in the books and what a chaotic fight it was.
The rematch took place in the headliner of the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event on Saturday night (July 18, 2020) with the UFC flyweight title on the line. The pacing of the fight was incredible from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island as Figueiredo pushed forward and knocked down the title contender three times.
This allowed him to get on top and rain down some big strikes but it was the heart of Benavidez that shined bright as he pushed through the pain and kept fighting.
However, the last knockdown ultimately led to Benavidez’s downfall and seemingly last hope of becoming a UFC flyweight champion. Figueiredo managed to lock in the rear-naked choke for the victory. This was his crowning moment as the new flyweight champion.
You can see how some of the fighters reacted to the headliner and the performance of Figueiredo in addition to the toughness of Benavidez: