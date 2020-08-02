Fighters React To Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan At UFC on ESPN+ 31

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan put on a show in the main event slugfest.
The middleweight showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 31 event on Saturday night (August 1, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
The originally scheduled main event fight was between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, but Aldana withdrew from the fight and the matchup was postponed, possibly until October. Because of the late change in card positioning, this was a three-round fight instead of five rounds.
As seen in the fight, it was a true test for the prospect who had entered on a three-fight winning streak coming all by finishes. In just his fifth fight with the UFC, Shahbazyan had his performance against the UFC veteran, who was on a two-fight winning streak, shut down.
Brunson brought the fight to him and put a beating on him. In just 26 seconds into the third round, Brunson scored a takedown then poured on the strikes to get the TKO win.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: