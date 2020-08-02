Fighters React To Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan At UFC on ESPN+ 31

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan put on a show in the main event slugfest.

The middleweight showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 31 event on Saturday night (August 1, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The originally scheduled main event fight was between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, but Aldana withdrew from the fight and the matchup was postponed, possibly until October. Because of the late change in card positioning, this was a three-round fight instead of five rounds.

As seen in the fight, it was a true test for the prospect who had entered on a three-fight winning streak coming all by finishes. In just his fifth fight with the UFC, Shahbazyan had his performance against the UFC veteran, who was on a two-fight winning streak, shut down.

Brunson brought the fight to him and put a beating on him. In just 26 seconds into the third round, Brunson scored a takedown then poured on the strikes to get the TKO win.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Brunson taking his time, which is great to see as his all out first round style would cost him the fight sometimes, but it’s also what brought him a lot of his success. Gotta find that happy medium. — michael (@bisping) August 2, 2020

Edmen sits on those punches! #UFCVegas5 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 2, 2020

Derek Brunson is the troll at the bridge saying, “You shall not pass!”#DrunkTweets #ItsMyBirthdayBish #UFCVegas5 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 2, 2020

Dean took too long to stop that fight #Ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 2, 2020

That man is OUT!! WTF!!!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) August 2, 2020

Thank you Herb! That man is young and has a promising career ahead of him. Thank you for stopping any further damage. #DrunkTweets #ItsMyBirthdayBish #UFCVegas5 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 2, 2020

That was a educated stoppage by Herb. Edmond was likely done after round 2. Nothing changed early in 3 and he waved it at the first sign of trouble. Live to fight another day. #UFCVegas5 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 2, 2020

Good stoppage by herb. This will be a big learning lesson for edmen — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 2, 2020

Brunson looked good, in great shape. Smart first round, took over in 2nd and then got the finish. What a performance. @DerekBrunson should be proud. Head up @edmenshahbazyan what a great night of fights. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 2, 2020

Told you guys don’t count out brunson #bullyknows #bullysbicks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 2, 2020

Damn nasty ground an pound Brunson, really liked the way he mixed up the boxing n wrestling #ufcvegas5 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 2, 2020