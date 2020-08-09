Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 event on Saturday night (August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
As seen in the fight, they traded takedowns and top position for the first round. However, it was the second round that had the fireworks as Lewis dropped him after connecting with a right hand that was followed up with strikes on the ground for the TKO win.
Lewis has dealt with the highs and lows of the fight game. He scored a series of wins to get a title shot but suffered a loss to UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. Before this, at UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time he had gone 2-1 in his previous three fights.
Oleinik also dealt with a rough road by dropping losses to Alistair Overeem in the headliner of UFC St Petersburg back in April 2019 and a KO loss to Walt Harris at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. He rallied back with two wins over Maurice Greene by submission and Fabricio Werdum by decision at UFC 249
This was an important contest for both guys. Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC on ESPN+32 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik, Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman