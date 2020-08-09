Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 event on Saturday night (August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, they traded takedowns and top position for the first round. However, it was the second round that had the fireworks as Lewis dropped him after connecting with a right hand that was followed up with strikes on the ground for the TKO win.

Lewis has dealt with the highs and lows of the fight game. He scored a series of wins to get a title shot but suffered a loss to UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. Before this, at UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time he had gone 2-1 in his previous three fights.

Oleinik also dealt with a rough road by dropping losses to Alistair Overeem in the headliner of UFC St Petersburg back in April 2019 and a KO loss to Walt Harris at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. He rallied back with two wins over Maurice Greene by submission and Fabricio Werdum by decision at UFC 249

This was an important contest for both guys. Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

46 Submissions AND 46 first round finishes!! Think about that for a second… 🤯 #oleinik #UFCVegas6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 9, 2020

Terrible decision by hot balls to clinch and get a takedown. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

Damn the black beast threw him down like nothing. Lewis lookin well versed on the ground so far. Spoke too soon Oleinik on top. # UFCVegas6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 9, 2020

That was 3 to the back of the head tho — Anthony Rocco Martin (@TonyRoccoMartin) August 9, 2020

“I need you to sign here and initial here and here indicating you will NOT go to the ground with Oleinik this round Derrick.” — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 9, 2020

Beast!!! 🔥 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) August 9, 2020

Damn! Brutal shots from Lewis! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 9, 2020

See why did Lewis waste R1 grappling, just do that. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

Those shots made some noise omg #UFCVegas6 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 9, 2020

Derrick Lewis has the most devistating ground and pound of all time! Prove me wrong? #UFCVegas6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 9, 2020

It’s cool to see that the Black Beast’s grappling has improved 👏🏽 Big Win #UFCVegas6 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 9, 2020

