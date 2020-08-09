Sunday, August 9, 2020

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

By Andrew Ravens

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 event on Saturday night (August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, they traded takedowns and top position for the first round. However, it was the second round that had the fireworks as Lewis dropped him after connecting with a right hand that was followed up with strikes on the ground for the TKO win. 

Lewis has dealt with the highs and lows of the fight game. He scored a series of wins to get a title shot but suffered a loss to UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. Before this, at UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time he had gone 2-1 in his previous three fights. 

Oleinik also dealt with a rough road by dropping losses to Alistair Overeem in the headliner of UFC St Petersburg back in April 2019 and a KO loss to Walt Harris at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. He rallied back with two wins over Maurice Greene by submission and Fabricio Werdum by decision at UFC 249

This was an important contest for both guys. Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC on ESPN+32 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik, Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Results: Michael Chandler Knocks Out Benson Henderson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ich3Q9M6A78 UPDATE: The Bellator 243 results are in. Michael Chandler knocked out Benson Henderson in the first...
Read more
MMA

Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt, Shevchenko vs. Maia Title Bouts Set For UFC 255

UFC 255 has two title fights on tap for Nov. 21. ESPN's Brett Okamoto reports that UFC president Dana...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Results: Derrick Lewis TKO’s Aleksei Oleinik

UFC on ESPN+ 32 went down tonight (Sat. August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Chandler Sizes up Conor McGregor as He Talks Free Agency

Michael Chandler fought the last fight on his contract at Bellator 243 when he picked up a first round victory against Benson...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released. On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Floors Aleksei Oleinik

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event.  The two...
Read more
UFC

Chris Weidman Outlasts Omari Akhmedov at UFC on ESPN+ 32

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman was an interesting matchup in the co-main event.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's planned October return. Nurmagomedov, who holds...
Read more
MMA

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Is Engaged To Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor popped the question. McGregor announced that he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. The...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Chandler Sizes up Conor McGregor as He Talks Free Agency

Michael Chandler fought the last fight on his contract at Bellator 243 when he picked up a first round victory against Benson...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Results: Derrick Lewis TKO’s Aleksei Oleinik

UFC on ESPN+ 32 went down tonight (Sat. August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 32

The final UFC on ESPN+ 32 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube