Fighters React To Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith At UFC on ESPN 18

Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith ended up taking the role of Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, which would’ve brought a heavy-handed slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN 18 event on Saturday night (November 28, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, it didn’t last long. Clark had promised coming into the fight that he was going to finish Smith in the first round. However, that promise was in reverse as it was Smith who finished Clark in the opening round.

Smith was aggressive as he came out and scored a takedown right away. He managed to work him over until he saw the opening. The kill shot ended up seeing Smith lock in a triangle choke for the victory.

In what should’ve been the true main event would’ve seen both guys were on winning streaks. Instead, we got what was supposed to be the main card opener.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Great win 👊🏿 — Gary Goodridge (@garyhgoodridge) November 29, 2020

Impressive win for Anthony Smith!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) November 29, 2020

Anthony wasn’t lying when he said he’s gonna show there’s levels to this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 29, 2020

I figured this fight would go like so . You have to be patient to beat Smith #UFCVegas15 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 29, 2020

Smith takes care of business early. Triangle set up from closed guard gets it done in round 1. @AnikFlorianPod comin’atcha tomorrow. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 29, 2020

