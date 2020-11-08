Sunday, November 8, 2020

Fighters React To Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos At UFC on ESPN+ 40

By Andrew Ravens
UFC

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos brought a slugfest in their fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 40 event on Saturday night (November 7, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, Teixeira showed that he’s really tough as Santos clipped him with a combo and Teixeira pushed forward to eventually get a takedown. So get this, Glover dominated the second round with his ground and pound. Santos comes out of the third round hot and dropped the vet only for Glover to get on top in back mount to finish him with strikes. 

This was an important contest for both guys. More notably it could serve as a #1 contender fight although current light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz is supposed to fight middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Thus, it could be a minute before this title shot can actually be used. 

Santos had also been on the sidelines for over a year as he last fought when he ended up dropping a split decision loss to then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event in July 2019.

There were also delays with this fight getting booked. It was supposed to take place on September 12th, but nixed and rescheduled for the event the following month, but that was also pushed back after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19 a week prior to the fight. Santos later tested positive for the illness. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Fighters React To Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos At UFC on ESPN+ 40

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Glover Teixeira Smashes Thiago Santos

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos was certainly a light heavyweight showdown that delivered.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Andrei Arlovski Outpoints Tanner Boser

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser was a straight-up heavyweight slugfest.  The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on...
Read more
Interviews

Wonderboy: Leon Edwards Likely “Regretting” Not Fighting Me

Despite fighting a lower-ranked opponent, Stephen Thompson is just happy to have his next fight booked against Geoff Neal on Dec. 19....
Read more
Bellator

Pedro Carvalho: ‘My Pace’ Will Be Too Much For Patricio Pitbull

Pedro Carvalho believes he'll be the better-conditioned fighter when he battles Bellator featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire on Nov. 12.
Read more
Interviews

Aspen Ladd Launches New Website During Time Off

Aspen Ladd is making the most of her time on the sidelines. The #3 ranked women's bantamweight is...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC On ESPN+ 40 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Glover...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 40

The final UFC on ESPN+ 40 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube