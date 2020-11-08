Fighters React To Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos At UFC on ESPN+ 40

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 40 event on Saturday night (November 7, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, Teixeira showed that he’s really tough as Santos clipped him with a combo and Teixeira pushed forward to eventually get a takedown. So get this, Glover dominated the second round with his ground and pound. Santos comes out of the third round hot and dropped the vet only for Glover to get on top in back mount to finish him with strikes.

This was an important contest for both guys. More notably it could serve as a #1 contender fight although current light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz is supposed to fight middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Thus, it could be a minute before this title shot can actually be used.

Santos had also been on the sidelines for over a year as he last fought when he ended up dropping a split decision loss to then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event in July 2019.

There were also delays with this fight getting booked. It was supposed to take place on September 12th, but nixed and rescheduled for the event the following month, but that was also pushed back after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19 a week prior to the fight. Santos later tested positive for the illness.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Great fight and incredible run by @gloverteixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower.



If Adesanya can't wait till March, let's go 👊 #UFCVegas13 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 8, 2020

I’m exited for this both warriors very tough guys #UFCVegas13 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) November 8, 2020

Holy shit! Glover is the man. — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2020

OMG! Yooo son! That was crazy af!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 8, 2020

Wooooow! This fight delivered #UFCVegas13 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 8, 2020

Glovers the new goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

I’m proud to have beat this guy, I like him 🤙🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser