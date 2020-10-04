Sunday, October 4, 2020

Fighters React To Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana At UFC on ESPN 16

By Andrew Ravens
UFC

Holly Holmand put on an impressive performance against Irene Aldana.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN 16 event on Saturday night (October 3, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

As seen in the fight, Holm easily took the first round. Holm had the advantage on the feet and most times on the ground. Holm scored takedowns in the fight despite Aldana being so great at takedown defense. Another thing that was impressive about Holm’s performance was her fakes as she kept Aldana guessing about whether she was throwing strikes to set up takedowns or throwing them to land. 

A highlight of the fight was in the third round as Holm scored a takedown and got full mount before raining down some big strikes. However, credit to Aldana, who forced her way through it and got to her feet. In the end, Holm grabbed the decision win. 

Both stars were looking to make a statement in this fight. Coming into it, Holm went on record by making it known that she had not only hoped to be a UFC champion again but wanted to end her pro-MMA career as the queen of the bantamweight division. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC on ESPN 16 Results: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

