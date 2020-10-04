Fighters React To Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana At UFC on ESPN 16

Holly Holmand put on an impressive performance against Irene Aldana.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN 16 event on Saturday night (October 3, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

As seen in the fight, Holm easily took the first round. Holm had the advantage on the feet and most times on the ground. Holm scored takedowns in the fight despite Aldana being so great at takedown defense. Another thing that was impressive about Holm’s performance was her fakes as she kept Aldana guessing about whether she was throwing strikes to set up takedowns or throwing them to land.

A highlight of the fight was in the third round as Holm scored a takedown and got full mount before raining down some big strikes. However, credit to Aldana, who forced her way through it and got to her feet. In the end, Holm grabbed the decision win.

Both stars were looking to make a statement in this fight. Coming into it, Holm went on record by making it known that she had not only hoped to be a UFC champion again but wanted to end her pro-MMA career as the queen of the bantamweight division.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Hollys is using her world class skills right now #UFCFightIsland4 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) October 4, 2020

Wat a fight so far!! #UFCFightIsland4 — Maki Pitolo (@Coconut_bombz) October 4, 2020

Holly is looking great thus far and is up 2. Loving the higher volume she’s using #UFCFightIsland4 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) October 4, 2020

I feel like this is the best Holly has looked. If she fought like this every fight, I’d probably be more of a fan!

She looks amazing. #UFCFightIsland4 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) October 4, 2020

Aldana is mentally blocked. Can’t pull the trigger #UFCFightIsland — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) October 4, 2020

Side kick , cardio and grappling from @HollyHolm 👌🏻 if anybody can beat @Amanda_Leoa it’s Holly. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Holly's lead leg side kick is amazing! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) October 4, 2020

This is like a dog circling to catch its tail.

No change of direction.

No cutting off the octagon.

No feints or leg kicks to slow down movement.

No disrespect, but where’s the cornering advice? Can’t do the same thing for 20min and expect different results. #UFCFightIsland4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 4, 2020

“Holly on a mission” is a bad woman!! #UFCFightIsland4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 4, 2020

Holly was on woman on a mission tonight who’s her conditioning coach — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 4, 2020

UFC on ESPN 16 Results: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena