Sunday, September 27, 2020

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

By Andrew Ravens
UFC Twitter

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 253 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island.

As seen in the fight, the first round was interesting as Costa was more focused on trash talking than actually fighting. Adesanya noticed that Costa had cupping marks on his legs so he went after them with kicks. 

Moving along to the second round, the champion managed to rock him before landing a nice counter hook that put Costa on the ground and it was waved off after some extra shots. 

This was an important contest for both guys. They were undefeated so everyone knew that a fighter was going to have their winning streak ended, but the big question was which star was going to fall. 

In fact, both fighters had beaten Yoel Romero in their previous outing as Izzy did it at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event while Costa did it at UFC 241.  

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event went down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James' recent comments about Colby Covington. Following Covington's win over Tyron...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes To Win Light Heavyweight Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes put it all on the line to become a UFC champion. The two fighters...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC 253 Bonuses: Champs Get Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC 253 bonuses have been released. The pay-per-view event took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Chops Down Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa put on a memorable performance in their headlining title fight.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes To Win Light Heavyweight Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes put it all on the line to become a UFC champion. The two fighters...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 253 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya vs....
Read more
UFC

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, and strawweight Nina Ansaroff are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple...
Read more
Boxing

Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao Next

A Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match could take place later this year or in 2021. In a series of Tweets...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event went down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more
Bellator

Sergio Pettis Ready For Bellator Title Fight Against Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis is ready to finally fight for gold. Pettis, the longtime UFC contender, never got a flyweight shot...
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Wants Retirement Fight Against Conor McGregor

Diego Sanchez is looking for some big name fights to end his career. Sanchez will take on the up...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube