Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 253 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island.

As seen in the fight, the first round was interesting as Costa was more focused on trash talking than actually fighting. Adesanya noticed that Costa had cupping marks on his legs so he went after them with kicks.

Moving along to the second round, the champion managed to rock him before landing a nice counter hook that put Costa on the ground and it was waved off after some extra shots.

This was an important contest for both guys. They were undefeated so everyone knew that a fighter was going to have their winning streak ended, but the big question was which star was going to fall.

In fact, both fighters had beaten Yoel Romero in their previous outing as Izzy did it at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event while Costa did it at UFC 241.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Adesanya proved a lot of people wrong with a performance like that. He’s a beast! #UFC253 — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) September 27, 2020

Flawless victory — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2020

What a performance #ufc253 — Tyson Pedro (@tyson_pedro_) September 27, 2020

So different level! Congrats Adesanya 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #ufc253 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 27, 2020

Damn that was pure perfection!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 27, 2020

Hey Costa, fuck off — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

@stylebender is on another level!!!! This dude made it look easy. Congratulations king!!!! pic.twitter.com/gHK39Ytw01 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

Did Costa do anything in the fight? He just stood there looking at izzy. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) September 27, 2020

