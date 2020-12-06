Fighters React To Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori At UFC Vegas 16

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori brought a technical style in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori event on Saturday night (Saturday, December 5, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, the first round was interesting as both guys were throwing some hard shots as if they were in a phonebooth. Vettori dropped him with a left hand. However, he only landed a few strikes before switching to a guillotine attempt that allowed Hermansson to survive.

The second round saw Vettori dominate thanks to a stuffed takedown and staying on top. The third frame was more even although Hermansson landed more shots. The fourth and fifth rounds were as if it was rock em sock em robots with both guys landing hard strikes. The judges gave the win to Vettori by unanimous decision.

This was an important contest for both guys. Originally, Kevin Holland was supposed to fight Jack at this event while Vettori was supposed to fight the always tough Jacare Rouza at UFC 256 next Saturday night on pay-per-view. However, Holland got COVID-19 and pulled out of the fight.

The UFC was going to try to book it for the first quarter of 2021, but with such a limited star power card, the UFC had to find a replacement and got Vettori.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

This is a hell of a fight — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 6, 2020

Great main event! @ufc no clue what the score card is 😂😬 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) December 6, 2020

Vetorri uses that straight left so well #UFCVegas16 — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) December 6, 2020

Great fight 🔥 I can’t blink — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) December 6, 2020

OMG 😱🔥 Vettori starts very well #UFCVegas16 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) December 6, 2020

Someone pointed out the short notice factor that Marvin Vettori took this fight on and a main event that. Meaning 10extra mind (2 extra RDs).

I understand why he’s slowing down now. Not sure what his training looked like before this opportunity knocked on his door for a Top 5 opp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

This is defo not a boring 5 round fight. Respect to these 2 warriors. #UFCVegas16 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 6, 2020

Marvin Vettori is the real deal! I’m predicting a HL finish win and a rematch with the current King is possible?

Short notice. Main event. Impressive👏🏾 #UFCVegas16 #TheWeeklyScraps https://t.co/cEjbevspvy — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

