Saturday, October 10, 2020

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

By Andrew Ravens

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 37 event on Saturday night (October 10, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

As seen in the fight, the first round was close with both guys having their moments with strikes. In fact, Sandhagen scored a late-round takedown.

Then things got interesting in the second round. Sandhagen noticed that Moraes might’ve suffered a broken orbital bone so he shouted it out. Moments later, he connected with a spin kick that dropped the title contender.

Sandhagen pounced on him with strikes until the referee waved it off and the fight was over. 

This was an important contest for both guys as Sandhagen had been on a 7-fight winning streak before it was snapped in his previous fight when he dropped a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event.

On the flip side, Moraes had gone 1-1 in his last two fights by dropping a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title at UFC 238 and then rallied with a decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 245. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

