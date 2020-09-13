Fighters React To Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill At UFC on ESPN+ 35

Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill brought an interesting style to their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 35 event on Saturday night (September 12, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it was Hill who took the first two rounds as she managed to outstrike her opponent, but more importantly, did damage by counter striking and doing a nice job within the clinch where she landed more strikes including knees.

In the third round, Waterson dominated the round thanks to a takedown where she poured on the damage with strikes. The fourth round saw more striking than anything as Hill had a good takedown defense.

Waterson got busted up in this fight including a bloody nose and a nice bruise on the left side of her face. In the end, it was Waterson, who grabbed the split decision win.

This was not the original main event, but rather the co-main event. Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos was postponed thanks to COVID-19. Last week it was announced that Teixeira has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, his main event has been moved to the October 3rd show.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

