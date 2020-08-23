Fighters React To Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar At UFC on ESPN 15

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar brought a compelling style to their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN 15 event on Saturday night (August 22, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it was a back and forth boxing affair. Both guys suffered damage thanks to punching each other in the face.

As far as Edgar, he always gets busted up in his fights so it would be odd if he didn’t have some blood and bruises. After five hard-fought rounds, Edgar walked away with the split decision.

This was an important contest for both guys but more importantly for Edgar. He had been on a tough stretch as of late and really needed a win. On the flip side, Munhoz had been making some noise in the division up until his previous fight that saw him drop a loss. Thus, a win here could’ve gotten him right back.

The fight was supposed to take place at UFC 251, but it got moved to a Fight Night event on July 15. The fight was nixed again when Munoz tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC tried to get a replacement for Edgar at this show, but it was decided to delay it. It was rebooked for UFC 252 on August 15 only for it to be pushed back to a week later at this show.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Great fight — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) August 23, 2020

So good to see Frank win again! Guy is a legend #ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 23, 2020

👏🏼 👌🏼 great fight guys #UFCVegas7 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 23, 2020

Awesome fight congrats @FrankieEdgar so goood — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 23, 2020

Wow! So close! — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) August 23, 2020

Frankie Edgar still doing his thing 😳👏🏽 #UFCVegas7 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 23, 2020

You gotta love @FrankieEdgar !!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 23, 2020

A great main event tonight 👏🏽 congrats to both for the entertaining fight #UFCVegas7 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 23, 2020

