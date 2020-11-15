Fighters React To Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Despite it being a late notice fight for Paul Felder, he brought a fist fight straight to Rafael dos Anjos.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 41 event on Saturday night (November 13, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As seen in the fight, there was no feeling out process. Instead, they came out firing. Felder was looking to land elbow strikes while RDA was mixing up his strikes well. RDA did get a takedown in the first round, but Felder wasn’t kept down for long. The second and third rounds saw Felder stay competitive when striking, but didn’t have much in the way of stopping takedowns. This trend continued as the fight went on. RDA walked away with a decision win.
This was an important contest for both guys. The amazing part about this fight was the fact that Dos Anjos was expected to face Islam Makhachev originally at UFC 254, but that was nixed due to Dos Anjos testing positive for COVID-19.
It was later rebooked for this show. However, last Sunday night, it was reported that Makhachev was forced to pull from the event due to injuries. Felder stepped up on the notice of five days.
