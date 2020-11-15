Fighters React To Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Despite it being a late notice fight for Paul Felder, he brought a fist fight straight to Rafael dos Anjos.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 41 event on Saturday night (November 13, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, there was no feeling out process. Instead, they came out firing. Felder was looking to land elbow strikes while RDA was mixing up his strikes well. RDA did get a takedown in the first round, but Felder wasn’t kept down for long. The second and third rounds saw Felder stay competitive when striking, but didn’t have much in the way of stopping takedowns. This trend continued as the fight went on. RDA walked away with a decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. The amazing part about this fight was the fact that Dos Anjos was expected to face Islam Makhachev originally at UFC 254, but that was nixed due to Dos Anjos testing positive for COVID-19.

It was later rebooked for this show. However, last Sunday night, it was reported that Makhachev was forced to pull from the event due to injuries. Felder stepped up on the notice of five days.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Fuck these judges! I’m always looking for the finish but sometimes it’s hard these judges are doing a terrible job wow please @danawhite @ufc or whoever can help Please we cannot have our payments be decided (1 or 2 checks) by these crazy judges 🤯🤯🤯 that’s insane #UFCVegas14 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

Dos anjos did what he had to do but man so much respect for @felderpaul never stopped fighting for 5 hard rounds — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 15, 2020

Great fight by @RdosAnjosMMA he fought the perfect fight, big ups to my main man Paul Felder for taking this fight under these circumstances. @felderpaul this is why you’re loved my man. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 15, 2020

Split decision really? Holy shit wow freaking judges #UFCVegas14 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

Felder looks sharp on the feet #UFCVegas14 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 15, 2020

Very closely competitive fight so far! RDA looking strong in the grappling and Paul quick on the release of his strikes. #UFCVegas14 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 15, 2020

Fast pace from both at lightweight! Great fight @felderpaul @RdosAnjosMMA 15 minutes left — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 15, 2020

Dos Anjos ahead again on the second round. #UFCVegas14 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 15, 2020

This will be FOTN #UFCVegas14 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 15, 2020

Felder comes out in RD 4 swinging for GUSTO!! #UFCVegas14 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 15, 2020

Felder needs a finish here but damn if I don’t think he’s just the guy to dig down and find one! Tough work against a legend though! #UFCVegas14 @ufc — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) November 15, 2020

