Fighters React To Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till At UFC on ESPN 14

Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till is in the books and what a fight it was.

The middleweight showdown took place in the headliner of the UFC on ESPN 14 event on Saturday night (July 25, 2020) with some big potential stakes on the line.

The pacing of the fight was incredible for the first two rounds from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island as in the first round, Till managed to knock Whittaker down with an elbow strike. On the flip side, Whittaker knocked down Till with a right hand in round 2.

As the fight approached round three, the style changed. It slowed down with both picking their shots and trying to find an edge while in a high stakes bout. The judges awarded Whittaker the unanimous decision win.

Coming into this fight, there had been speculation that the winner could become the new #1 contender in the middleweight division with the chance of challenging for the strap once things play out between current champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

The UFC hasn’t locked down the details on the date and location for this fight, but it’s expected to take place in the next few months.

You can see how some of the fighters reacted to the headliner and the performance of Whittaker:

I still wanna fight Till one day.

His striking is beautiful.

Stay up Darren!

🥺 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 26, 2020

Wow did he get it with that last takedown. — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 26, 2020

This was the correct decision I believe and all 3 judges got it correct. #UFCFightIsland3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 26, 2020

Great fight !! Defo worth staying up till 4:30am. Goodnight fight fans #UFCFightIsland3 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 26, 2020

We were supposed to fight for the title. This is a man that has gained my respect & admiration. But @robwhittakermma and I have unfinished business. Alright I’m coming off 3 losses.

I know the fans would love this. #UFCFightIsland3 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 26, 2020

Having shared the octagon with both those guys…the mental aspect of the fights is almost a grueling as the physical. Constantly have to be on your toes entire 25 mins. Great win @robwhittakermma #UFCFightIsland3 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 26, 2020

Hell yeahh!!! Sooo incredibly happy to see Rob back in the W column.



Aussies repping at the highest level!! Let's gooo #UFCFightIsland3 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 26, 2020