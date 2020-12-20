Fighters React To Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal At UFC Vegas 17

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal ended 2020 with a bang.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 17 event on Saturday night (Saturday, December 19, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, which was the final event for the UFC of 2020, it was a pure striking affair. In the first round, there was a clash of heads, and that caused both fighters to be cut open.

There was a shining moment for Thompson in the third round as he broke a clinch attempt then landed a head kick and followed up with a flurry of strikes.

Just like many, Neal had issues with the movement of Thompson and really had to eat shots just to land some of his own. Thompson got the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Neal entered this fight on a 7-fight winning streak including his past two over the likes of Niko Price and Mike Perry. On the flip side, Thompson was 2-3 in his last five bouts including back-to-back losses before beating Vicente Luque at UFC 244 in his previous fight.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Masterful — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Wow!! What a fight! Let's go @WonderboyMMA!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

Woooow Standing round of applause please! #UFCVegas17 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 20, 2020

Thompson, on a compromised leg when his whole style depends on movement, is still throwing with bad intentions. Offense as defense, brilliant! #UFCVegas17 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 20, 2020

Wonder boy footwork is looking extra crispy 👊🔥 #UFCVegas17 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 20, 2020

2020 comes to an end for @ufc fights! We had some fire cards this year. I can’t wait to see what 2021 holds for us all 🙏🏼 #UFCVegas17 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 20, 2020

And the @ufc drops the mic and leaves the building for what was an amazing year of fights.

2021 here we come! #UFCVegas17 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 20, 2020

Thompson, on a compromised leg when his whole style depends on movement, is still throwing with bad intentions. Offense as defense, brilliant! #UFCVegas17 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 20, 2020

Wonderboy is a gangster!! Bit down on his gum shield and went to war when called upon due to his injured leg. . Massive respect #UFCVegas17 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 20, 2020

UFC Vegas 17 Results: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal, Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 17. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.