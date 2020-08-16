Fighters React To Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier At UFC 252

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier brought fantastic performances in their fight to end the trilogy.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 252 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it went the distance. Both guys had their moments from a takedown that Cormier scored in the opening frame to catching him to end the first round. Stipe nearly won the fight in the second round when he dropped Cormier with two straight right hands, but Cormier managed to survive the round. They used the clinch for the rest of the fight.

A scary moment came when Cormier was poked badly in the left eye to the point where Cormier said that he couldn’t see anything out of it. Miocic was victorious by decision to retain the heavyweight title.

This was an important contest for both guys as they each had a win over each other heading into the bout. It’s also Cormier’s last fight unless he decides against retirement.

The first fight took place in the main event at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event where Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title, which marked history as Cormier became a two-division champion. The rematch came at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event last July where Miocic earned the knockout win in the fourth round.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

