Fighters React To UFC 249 Postponement

UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18; however, the powers that be from ESPN told Dana White to postpone the event. The entire world of sports is on hold and while White wanted to prove the UFC could move forward during the current tide of the pandemic, it would seem he will have wait with everyone else.

Naturally, he was disappointed, both fighters and fans were looking forward to some form of normalcy while others thought the idea of trying to hold an event during a pandemic was too risky. White did his best to reassure everyone that safety was going to be paramount above all else, but the truth of the matter is, waiting it out is probably the safest bet for everyone.

Still, when the news broke early Thursday evening, naturally fighters took to social media to express their own reactions to UFC 249 and any future events being postponed by the UFC. UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling said, “Sad for the fighters and fans who got their hopes up for this. But maybe it’s best to give this virus more time to blow over. It’s probably bitter-sweet for many of the workers and fighters scheduled to scrap. We all want to make money, but we want to protect our families too.”

Sterling’s teammate Chris Weidman seems to have been willing to step back into action too. He tweeted the following:

I just accepted my 3rd opponent in a week… sucks. Stay safe everyone ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

Other fighters chimed in as well:

#UFC249 cancelled WOW . Respect to @danawhite for trying his hardest to bring sports back to the world . Can’t wait until everyone can return back to their normal lives . Hang in there folks ! 🙏🏾 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2020

UFC 249 Has been cancelled. I’m not mad at it 🤷🏽‍♂️. It’s probably best for everyone and @danawhite said they will come do a show at @Tachipalace 😝🔥. #ufc249 #fightisland https://t.co/ztAjIFpP6q — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) April 9, 2020

That look when you find out #UFC249 is postponed 😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/b3OsITi1MI — Gillian Robertson (@savage_ufc) April 9, 2020

I believe him when he says UFC will be the first sport back. Now let’s hope we as fighters get 3 fights a year after all this. Also, you have to admit Dana is the most motivated president in sports. https://t.co/94C1JC54U2 — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 9, 2020

White has vowed to be the first sport back. In the full ESPN interview, he even said that he could still go on April 18 but with ESPN/Disney telling him not to go forward; he will fall in line with the rest of the world in trying to stay put to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

What was your reaction to the news?