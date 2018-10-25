Ben Askren Saying ‘No One’s Saying My Name’ Got a Response

Since the news was reported that a possible trade with ONE and the UFC would bring Ben Askren to the UFC roster possible opponents for the undefeated welterweight quickly flooded social media. Askren seemed to think there were no takers at first but as time passed, some of the UFC’s talent began to speak up.

It did not go unprovoked as Askren seemed to think no one in the UFC was interested or wanted to face him at first.

Notice not one of these WW's is saying my name right now. They think if they hide their heads in the sand some other poor lamb will be taken for slaughter. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Jorge Masvidal and Mike Perry seem to be some of the early respondents interested in a possible fight since Askren put the UFC on notice. When Askren said, “Now you’re all in big trouble” on Twitter some of the UFC talent known for their aggressive fighting style was quick to respond.

Mike Perry said he let it be known on Askren’s Instagram but did not seem to get a response so he decided to egg him on through other channels. “I threw my name out there on insta and I see him saying nobody is saying anything,” Perry tweeted to Askren and added that he was waiting to get past his fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone first.

Well I appreciate you being the only one with the courage Mike, but let’s be real: you suck, you know you aren’t getting the shot. https://t.co/xMAV4jpZmg — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Askren responded with gratitude but responded to Perry with, “you suck, you know you aren’t getting the shot.”

Askren has been tagging fighters like Masvidal and Darren Till to help create buzz for his possible entry into the UFC’s welterweight division. Although Till has made his middleweight intentions known, he still asked if Till wanted to go on “a losing streak?”

Masvidal responded more colorfully to Askren’s social media game but it looks like fighters either already are in Askren’s crosshairs or are lining up to welcome him to the UFC. One fighter that has yet to show interest is one that has been known to come out of retirement when fights interest him and that man is Georges St-Pierre who recently expressed interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who do you think fights Askren if he comes to the UFC?