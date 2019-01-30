Final Details Being Worked Out For Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Rematch

The final details are being worked out for a rematch between WBC heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

It looks like the rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is nearly complete. Wilder and Fury put on an absolute classic against one another this past December. While both men have been gunning for a fight with fellow heavyweight great Anthony Joshua, Wilder and Fury have struck gold together with their respectful rivalry. After their initial contest, fans have been itching for a rematch.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, spoke to The Daily Mail recently. He said some final details need to be ironed out, and once they do, hopefully, they can announce the rematch to the fight world (via Boxing Scene):

“I spoke on Tuesday morning with Shelly Finkel (Wilder’s co-manager) and spoke to him on Monday as well. There are a couple of things that need to be ironed out and if we get them ironed out hopefully we will be in a position soon where we can announce this fight.

“I am very confident,” Warren said. “Both the boxers want it to happen, everyone involved wants it to happen, but there are a couple of things in the background that need to be sorted out.”

Fury and Wilder fought to a Split Decision Draw in December. The fight included a pair of knockdowns from Fury, the second of which arguably could’ve ended the fight. Boxing Scene reports that a target date of either April 27th or May 18th is being looked at for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Are you interested in seeing the rematch between Wilder and Fury next?