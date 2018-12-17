Final UFC Event On FOX Draws Positive Numbers On Fast Nationals

Fast Nationals for the UFC Milwaukee viewership have been released and the numbers are promising.

The FOX broadcast drew 2,153,000 viewers overnight (via MMAFighting.com). The event took an overnight rating of 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. The fast nationals do not take into account fight coverage in the Pacific timezone. While the card wasn’t exactly filled with proven draws, the fact that this was the final UFC on FOX event gave the viewership a boost.

UFC Milwaukee Viewership Compared

UFC Calgary was the previous UFC on FOX event and it took in an overnight number of 1,461,000. That card was also headlined by Dustin Poirier, who defeated Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO. Since the main event of UFC Calgary was short, the final number didn’t greatly increase. UFC Milwaukee’s viewership average is expected to get a nice boost as the main event went all five rounds.

In the main event of UFC Milwaukee, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee shared the Octagon inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was a rematch from their Feb. 2014 bout, which was won by Iaquinta via unanimous decision. “Raging” and “The Motown Phenom” delivered five rounds of exciting action. All three judges ended up scoring the fight for Iaquinta.

The co-main event saw Edson Barboza get back in the win column following two brutal losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Lee. Barboza decimated Dan Hooker on his way to a third-round knockout win. Despite the performance, Barboza did not scoop up a bonus.

