Firas Zahabi Discusses What Would Make Georges St-Pierre Return To MMA

Ever since Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement from MMA, because he couldn’t get the Khabib Nurmagomedov bout, everyone wanted to know, will he fight again? It is a massive question mark surrounding the Canadian.

According to his coach, Firas Zahabi, GSP is still training all the time and could take a fight on short notice.

“All the time,” Zahabi told Joe Rogan recently when asked if St-Pierre still trains (via MMA Fighting). “He’s a machine. Dude, I’m telling you, if Usman or Colby gets injured . . . I don’t want to talk for Georges but man, he can kill anybody. He can kill anybody this man. He’s the world’s greatest martial artist. He’s a monster. I was just training with him Saturday.

“He loves to train. Saturday he trained, he finished all his rounds, and then he coached some blue belts and purple belts, just kind of hanging out with them, talking technique. The guy loves this stuff.”

For Zahabi, he says Georges St-Pierre would like the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight and would get him out of retirement.

“It has to be, in my opinion – I don’t want to talk for him, but I think the thing that’s going to motivate him is a megafight,” Zahabi said. “He doesn’t want to be champion again and fight every three-four months. That’s done. It’s not gonna happen no more. But one megafight. Invite him back for a megafight and see if you could entice him because he’s a competitor. He’s still training, he’s still ripped, shredded, fighting. He can do five rounds. Maybe he can’t do five rounds right away but he [only] needs a few weeks and then he’s doing five rounds. He’s close to being there. He can get in fight shape. He’s just a monster.”