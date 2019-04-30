Firas Zahabi Doubles Down On Jon Fitch Comments

If you thought Firas Zahabi had a change of heart when it comes to Jon Fitch, think again.

Fitch challenged Rory MacDonald for the Bellator welterweight title this past Saturday night (April 27). Fitch lost the bout via majority draw. The title fight also served as an opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Since Fitch failed to capture the gold, he has been eliminated from the tournament.

Firas Zahabi Still Critical Of Jon Fitch

Zahabi called Fitch a “cheater” before his bout with MacDonald. Fitch failed a drug test under the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) banner back in 2015 and received a suspension. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Zahabi doubled down (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

“I used to have a great admiration for (Jon) Fitch. Tremendous admiration. But he’s poisoned the well. The man tested positive for elevated testosterone levels. That puts an asterisk over his entire career.”

Following Bellator 220, Fitch said there’s a possibility that his fight with MacDonald was the last of his professional mixed martial arts career. Fitch has competed under the UFC, Bellator, and WSOF banners. He even captured welterweight gold during his time on the WSOF roster.