Firas Zahabi Feels ‘Ship Has Sailed’ On Khabib vs. GSP At Lightweight

Head coach at Tristar Gym, Firas Zahabi, believes that the chances of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre at 155 pounds have fizzled out.

St-Pierre has expressed interest in fighting UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. St-Pierre was adamant about being able to cut the weight and even appeared to look slimmer in more recent photos. Unfortunately for him, the UFC wouldn’t budge on the matchup and St-Pierre retired back in February.

Zahabi Believes Ship Has Sailed On GSP At 155 Pounds

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Zahabi said he doesn’t see St-Pierre moving down to lightweight at this stage if he decides to return.

“Right now I think the ship has sailed on 155,” Zahabi told MMA Junkie at Tristar Gym. “I don’t think Georges will ever do 155. I think there was a time and place and window where Georges would make that sacrifice to do a mega-fight. But I think that window’s passed, personally.”

Zahabi went on to say that he feels St-Pierre won’t be interested in making such a sacrifice to cut all the weight.

“He’s older now, and life is good,” Zahabi said. “He’s found a social life, a balance in life of training and family and friends. To leave all that to do a 155 is a big cost in terms of sacrificing energy and preparation. He would have to prep six months to get to that. He would have to set it up to get done. 155 would be work. Is he going to work that much? I think that ship has sailed.

“I’m not talking for Georges. In my opinion he’ll only come back for a mega-fight. Like a mega-fight. No titles needed, either. Could be a title. I don’t think that’s really important to him. Like a mega-fight. Only those two names (Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) that are the names big enough for him and enticing.”