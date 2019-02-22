Firas Zahabi: GSP’s Career Had ‘Storybook Ending’

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists (MMA) of all time. One man that was with him for most of his historic run is famed coach Firaz Zahabi. Speaking to media recently, Zahabi said “GSP’s” career has come to a “storybook ending” (via MMA Fighting):

“This is a storybook ending, a perfect career,” Zahabi said. “[I’ve known for] a long time. I think Georges has been on the fence a long time also. I think he’s had mixed feelings. But it’s time. Going back right now it would just be crazy at this point.

“He is in great shape, he is in incredible health, and his skills are better than before. But it’s time. When you’re fighting, you’re playing with fire. Fighting is a different animal than other sports. Health above all, and now is the time to make sure he stays healthy.”

St-Pierre is one of few fighters to have ever won two titles in different weight classes in the UFC. He is a former welterweight and middleweight champion. “Rush” ends his career on a spectacular 13-fight win streak. In his last outing, the Canadian legend submitted Michael Bisping into unconsciousness.

It was in that bout that he won the UFC middleweight title. Unfortunately, St-Pierre vacated the strap due to health issues. After failing to land a huge super fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre decided it was time to call it a career.

What do you make of Zahabi’s comments on “GSP’s” career?