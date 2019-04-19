Firas Zahabi Says Jon Fitch’s Resurgence Due To Steroids

Renowned coach Firas Zahabi is accusing Jon Fitch of being a cheater.

Fitch is set to challenge Rory MacDonald for the Bellator welterweight title on April 27. The bout will serve as an opening round match-up in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Zahabi is MacDonald’s coach at Tristar and he isn’t convinced that Fitch is fighting clean.

Zahabi Calls Fitch A Cheater

Back in Feb. 2015, Fitch failed a pre-WSOF 16 drug test under the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Fitch competed on the card, but was suspended for nine months. Speaking to DAZN, Zahabi accused Fitch of cheating the system to this day (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That’s why he had a resurgence. He’s better now than he was before because of his steroids. He had a dip, and then he had a surge. In my opinion, let’s be honest: He’s a cheater. We’re not a group of guys playing golf here. We’re not playing soccer here. We’re hitting each other; we’re not hitting baseballs. We’re hitting each other. It’s highly immoral. It’s a crime in my opinion. Truth of the matter is, he’s not as good as people think he is. He’s really just a cheater.”

