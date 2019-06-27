Firas Zahabi Not Ruling Out UFC Return For Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre may be retired, but his coach isn’t doubting a potential comeback.

Back in Nov. 2017, St-Pierre took on Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The bout headlined UFC 217 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. St-Pierre captured the gold via submission. It would end up being “Rush’s” last bout as he retired earlier this year.

Firas Zahabi Isn’t Ruling Out UFC Return For GSP

St-Pierre’s longtime coach at Tristar Gym, Firas Zahabi, told fans during an AMA session that the right offer may entice his fighter to return (via Bloody Elbow):

“Georges is officially retired, but he still trains regularly in the gym, absolutely, all the time. We work together on a regular basis. We like to train. Just because he is retired, doesn’t mean the training has to stop.

“If something very interesting comes his way as an offer — this is just my opinion, I don’t want to talk for Georges — I feel Georges still has that spark in him. I think he might come back if something really amazing comes about. But other than that, I think he’s happy being retired. He’s living a good life.”

St-Pierre has expressed his desire to take on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” has said the feeling is mutual, but the UFC had other plans. Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claims that his fighter’s new contract has special terms in the event of a possible St-Pierre return.