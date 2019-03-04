Firas Zahabi Reveals What He Thinks Will Lure GSP Out Of Retirement

Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Firas Zahabi reveals what he thinks will be enough to lure Georges St-Pierre out of retirement a second time.

Former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre has retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) once again. St-Pierre noted that, after being unable to land a super fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Canadian decided to hang up his gloves for good. “Rush” held a press conference last month to officially announce the news.

This comes as a bit of a disappointment to fight fans. St-Pierre signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC in 2017. He only fought one fight from the new deal. He defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217. However, he soon vacated the title due to health concerns. After failing to come to an agreement on a return fight with the UFC, St-Pierre is comfortable walking away from the game.

Despite this, many still believe an enticing fight will lure the future Hall Of Famer out of retirement yet again. “GSP’s” longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, spoke on the matter on the “Pull No Punches” podcast with Kajan Johnson and Shakiel Mahjouri. Zahabi said he thinks a fight against someone like Conor McGregor, with a title on the line, would be enough to get St-Pierre back into the Octagon (via Bloody Elbow):

“If Conor came back to win the title, and it’s very conceivable… If he comes back to the prestige he had before losing to Khabib [Nurmagomedov], maybe it will call Georges in,” Zahabi said.

Do you think a fight with McGregor would be enough to get St-Pierre out of retirement?