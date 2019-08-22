Firas Zahabi Rips Conor McGregor For Pub Incident: ‘It’s Indefensible’

Renowned coach Firas Zahabi is sounding off on Conor McGregor.

McGregor has come under fire for an incident in Dublin back in April. McGregor entered The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin and offered patrons a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. The “Notorious” one punched a man when he refused to take the drink. Rumors have gotten out claiming that the man had harsh words for McGregor and his whiskey, but Zahabi says it doesn’t matter.

Firas Zahabi Goes Off On Conor McGregor

During his live UFC 241 post-fight analysis, Zahabi addressed McGregor’s latest incident (via BJPenn.com).

“It’s indefensible, there is no defense for this, except (McGregor) is a pathetic, sorry excuse for a human being,” Zahabi said. “How do you punch an old man because he doesn’t want to drink your whiskey? Who can defend this? You punch an old man then you run? What a disgusting display. I don’t care how much money you have or how famous you [are]. If this is the type of person you are then then your value is zero.

“I’m sorry I have to say this. This is an embarrassment to MMA. It’s an embarrassment to us all. When the media says MMA people are animals, when they say MMA fighters are brutal, that they are savages, this is now going to be harder for us to defend.”

The alleged victim recently spoke out about the incident in an interview with The Irish Daily Star (via MMAMania.com).

“I am sitting on the bar stool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch, you don’t need that in life,” he said. “He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money.”