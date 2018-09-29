Firas Zahabi Says GSP Will Take The ‘Juiciest’ Fight He Can Get

The question remains – who will Georges St-Pierre fight next? The Canadian legend returned last year to challenge for the UFC middleweight title. He captured the strap by submitting Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Unfortunately, medical issues forced St-Pierre to vacate the title.

After having nearly fully recovered, talk of St-Pierre’s return has begun to dominate the MMA newswire. Super match-ups against the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been speculated. “GSP’s” longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, spoke to MMA Fighting on the matter during Bellator 206 media day.

Zahabi believes “GSP” is feeling much better and looks to be in the best physical health of his entire career (via Bloody Elbow):

“Georges, now, he’s in better shape than I’ve ever seen him, to be honest with you,” Zahabi said. “I was just with him on Monday. I’m astonished at how better he’s getting, and the man is just not slowing down.

“He’s more fit than he was for the Bisping fight. He’s gotten over his medical issues. I literally think that Georges St-Pierre of 2018 would beat Georges St-Pierre of 2013.

“And I think he can go now and become welterweight champion or middleweight champion again. I think he’s really just the best. The best there is. That’s who Georges St-Pierre is.”

Who’s Next?

As for who Zahabi thinks St-Pierre will fight, he believes the Canadian will take the “juiciest” opportunity available:

“I think wherever they make him the juiciest offer is where he’s gonna go. He could fight Khabib [Numragomedov], he could fight [Conor] McGregor, he could fight Tyron [Woodley]. He could fight whoever is the biggest, juiciest – the biggest name he can get.

“I think Georges will step in eventually because he’s got a lot of fight left in him. It’s not something I need to ask him; I just see him on the mats. I see him in the practice room. He’s got a lot of fight in him, and I think he loves to do this.”

Who do you think St-Pierre will fight upon his return?