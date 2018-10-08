Firas Zahabi Says Khabib Bullied A Bully In Conor McGregor

Firas Zahabi says Conor McGregor got his comeuppance at UFC 229.

Khabib Nurmagomedov turned in a stellar performance this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). Nurmagomedov mostly dominated McGregor with the “Notorious” one only having a glimmer of success in the third round. “The Eagle” dashed any hopes of a comeback when he submitted McGregor in the fourth round.

Firas Zahabi Backs Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor, he hopped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis which started a brawl. Members of “The Eagle’s” team also attacked McGregor. Zahabi, who is a renowned coach, justified Nurmagomedov’s actions on Twitter:

Well said. Hyping up a fight is one thing but leave family out of it. Congratulations to @TeamKhabib the best lightweight in history!! https://t.co/g4vphcox2y — Firas Zahabi (@Firas_Zahabi) October 7, 2018

@TeamKhabib bullied a bully tonight. @TheNotoriousMMA has crossed the line many times. Khabib has always been respectful throughout his career. Talking about Khabibs’s dad is as low as u can go. https://t.co/NcY9gBmUsq — Firas Zahabi (@Firas_Zahabi) October 7, 2018

There was a lot of bad blood surrounding Nurmagomedov and McGregor. “The Eagle” and his group confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby back in April for some comments he had made. McGregor and his entourage responded by attacking a bus holding Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one hurled a ton of insults at Nurmagomedov and even called his father a coward.

All eyes are on the Nevada State Athletic Commission as they will ultimately decide on whether or not Nurmagomedov will receive a suspension. If “The Eagle” gets hit with a lengthy suspension, then he’ll likely be stripped of the UFC lightweight title.

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi’s justification?