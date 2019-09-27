Firas Zahabi: The Only ‘Real Contender’ For Khabib Is Tony Ferguson

Renowned coach Firas Zahabi believes Khabib Nurmagomedov may be unstoppable at lightweight, but he won’t brush off Tony Ferguson’s chances.

Many agree that Ferguson should be next in line for a shot at Nurmagomedov’s UFC lightweight gold. It’s a fight the UFC tried to book several times, but never came to fruition. Still, Ferguson hasn’t lost since May 2012 and Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in his career. As they say, something’s got to give.

Zahabi Discusses Ferguson’s Chances Against Khabib

Speaking to Mohammed Hijab, Zahabi gave a breakdown of Ferguson’s chances against Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com).

“If there’s anybody who can beat Khabib — and I don’t think there is, Khabib is the best lightweight in history — the only real contender is Tony Ferguson,” Zahabi said. “Ferguson does a lot of great jiu-jitsu. He’s great at getting back to his feet, he’s great at rolling out, he’s very aggressive off his back.”

Zahabi went on to say that Ferguson would’ve created more opportunities with a guillotine choke than what Dustin Poirier was able to do at UFC 242.

“Guillotine’s can be finishes for sure, but not the way Poirier had it. That could lead to a sweep,” Zahabi said. “But Ferguson could have turned it into an anaconda choke or D’arce choke. He’s well known for his D’arce choke. Guillotine, anaconda and D’arce, they go together. So I think Ferguson could have chained it. But the way Poirier was handling that guillotine, I think he should have went for a sweep instead of a choke.”