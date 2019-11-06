Firas Zahabi Thinks Jorge Masvidal Would Beat Conor McGregor

If Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor were to collide, coach Firas Zahabi would give the edge to “Gamebred.”

Masvidal has expressed interest in a bout with the “Notorious” one. “Gamebred” continues to poke fun at McGregor, saying that even UFC president Dana White believes Masvidal is “too much man” for him. After White said that McGregor is too small for Masvidal, the UFC boss claimed that McGregor wasn’t happy with the comment.

Zahabi Picks Masvidal Over McGregor In Potential Bout

The Tristar Gym head coach, Zahabi, took to his YouTube channel to praise Masvidal and McGregor for their punching ability (via Bloody Elbow).

“I honestly would tell you that probably McGregor is the best puncher in the UFC,” Zahabi said on his YouTube channel. “If I had to choose one guy off the top of my head, I would pick McGregor right now. However, there are guys out there who are very dangerous punchers, and I would say Jorge is among the elite.”

With that said, if Masvidal and McGregor ever share the Octagon, Zahabi is putting his money on the BMF champion.

“I think (Masvidal) beats McGregor,” he said. “I think McGregor is a great fighter. I just think Masvidal is too big. He’s a great puncher and has a great chin. If he takes McGregor past the two rounds, it’s going to be the Masvidal show.

“I think he’s very smart. He’s gonna do it,” he said. “I’m not saying McGregor has no chance of winning, but he’d have to win early and he’d have to connect with the left — and everybody kind of knows now what McGregor does. I think Masvidal’s gonna have a really good game plan, come really prepared, and he’s a lot bigger.

“If McGregor had a hard time with Nate, he’s going to have a tremendously difficult time with Masvidal.”

Masvidal is coming off a third-round TKO over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. McGregor hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018, but he has announced a return to the Octagon on Jan. 18. Donald Cerrone is said to be the lead candidate to welcome McGregor back to the UFC.