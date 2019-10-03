Firas Zahabi: Tyron Woodley Will Have New Surprises For His Opponents

Firas Zahabi believes Tyron Woodley will be a different fighter when he returns to the Octagon.

Zahabi is now coaching Woodley and says he will have new tricks up his sleeve for his opponents. The longtime coach knows the former champ has to reinvent his game and the two are doing that together.

“When you’re champion for a long time, people are getting to know your style,” Zahabi said to MMA Junkie. “I think what happens is everyone is always watching the No. 1 guy, the champion, so they start figuring him out. Not as many people are watching the guy who is No. 10 or No. 15 or No. 4. They’re all watching the No. 1 guy. So the No. 1 guy has to keep reinventing himself.

“With Tyron, we’re going to try to add a new wrinkle that nobody knows so that, when he goes back in there, he’ll be at the same level, of course, but he’ll have new tricks in his bag, new surprises for his opponents. Things that he’s comfortable doing that’ll work and they’re going to have to figure him out on fight night, not before fight night because he’s going to be having a new wrinkle, a new dimension to his game.”

When they will be able to show it off is to be seen, as Tyron Woodley is currently without a fight.