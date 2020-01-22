Firas Zahabi Wants Conor McGregor To Fight Nate Diaz Next For 165-Pound Title

After Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds many wondered what would be next. Dana White made it clear he wants the Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch, but Firas Zahabi believes the Nate Diaz trilogy should happen next, and he would make it for the inaugural 165-pound title.

McGregor-Diaz 3 makes sense anytime, but for the 165-pound belt adds to it. It would give McGregor a chance to become a three-weight world champion and add excitement to the trilogy.

“I love that idea [of Conor McGregor] fighting Nate Diaz again at 170 or 155,” Zahabi said on a recent AMA session (via BloodyElbow). “Either way, it doesn’t bother me, even a catchweight, 165. Why not start a new title, a new belt, a new championship title?

“Super lightweight, 165, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz. I would tune in,” he continued. “I think a five rounder with a belt on the line to settle this epic trilogy fight would be phenomenal. I would love to see that fight. I think it’s a great great possibility.”

Whether or not this fight happens is to be seen. But, there is no question Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 would be a massive fight especially with the belt on the line. So, Firas Zahabi could very well be onto something here.