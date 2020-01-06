Firas Zahabi Would Be Suprised If Khabib Landed More Than One Takedown Against GSP

Firas Zahabi believes a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is something than possibly can happen. He says his pupil isn’t done fighting and knows that fight is something that interests him.

“I think so. I think it’s a possibility,” Zahabi told fightTips recently (via MMA Fighting). “Listen, I don’t want to talk for the guy but I don’t think he’s done. I just he’s so competitive that one day he’s gonna see a guy that everyone thinks is unbeatable and then he’s going to want to come back. Khabib’s one of those guys but it has to be like a 165 fight. Will the UFC do it? That’s the question.”

If they do end up fighting, Firas Zahabi believes it would end poorly for Khabib Nurmagomedov as he knows Georges St-Pierre is too good. He also doesn’t think the Russian would be able to take ‘GSP’ down.

“There’s no way I can tell you I’m not biased,” Zahabi said. “I’m biased for sure. But I think Georges just his kicking ability alone, his kicking ability alone will bank him rounds. They’re both good jabbers. I think Khabib is a good jabber but defensively, Georges is far superior. His boxing is longer and better, more precise – if you look at it statistically, his numbers are better – and he has a superior kicking ability.

“Even if Khabib were to take Georges down – let’s give him the best case scenario – I think Georges is getting up, personally. He’s going to get up. Georges’ jiu-jitsu is impeccable. It’s impeccable, it’s not gonna be like holding down anybody in the 155 division today. It’s another level. Georges, even if Khabib gets him down – and I love Khabib.

“I’m a mega Khabib fan, as a person and as a fighter, I’m a huge fan of his – Georges’ ability to get up is incredible and I’ll be surprised if Khabib gets more than one takedown. It would shock me, it would surprise me to be honest with you. Georges is incredibly hard to take down. Look at his career, how many times did he get taken down? And when he was taken down, how long did he stay down? It was a fraction of a second. He’s always up. He’s a difficult human being to keep down.”

It is no doubt a very interesting fight and whether or not it will happen is to be seen.