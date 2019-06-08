First UFC 242 Press Conference Announced

The first UFC 242 media event has been announced, as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent for the pay per view Dustin Poirier will field questions from reports in an event exclusive to the media. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 in London, England.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will headline the pay per view, which will take place from Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2019, in the first event of the UFC’s new partnership with Emirates, which will see the UFC return with big events for the next five years. UFC 242 will take place at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with a main event that will unify the lightweight titles.

Khabib Nurmagomedov became the UFC lightweight champion by defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant championship at UFC 223 and followed that up with a successful title defense over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Following the bout, Nurmagomedov’s Nevada State Athletic Commission suspension created a stall in the division, and Dustin Poirier’s victory over Max Holloway at UFC 236 saw Poirier crowned as the interim lightweight champion, with a guarantee to unify the titles against Nurmagomedov.

The current lineup for UFC 242 is as follows:

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov © vs. Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

