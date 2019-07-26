Five Fighters To Watch At UFC 240

UFC 240 takes place this Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. There are 12 fights set for the event, and here are the top five fighters to keep your eye on.

Max Holloway

The main event of UFC 240 sees UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway take on Frankie Edgar in a very intriguing matchup between two future Hall of Famers. Holloway was on a 12-fight fight win streak but lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight as he looked to add the UFC interim lightweight championship to his mantle. He now moves back down to featherweight against Edgar, the former lightweight champion who wants to become a rare two-division champ in the UFC. These are two of the best in the world going at it, and Holloway is looking to defend his belt while Edgar is looking to solidify his HOF career. The main event of UFC 240 is a good one, folks.

Felicia Spencer

After beating Megan Anderson in lopsided fashion in her UFC debut, Felicia Spencer immediately became the top prospect in the weak UFC featherweight division. She now takes on Cris Cyborg in what should be an absolutely amazing fight between two of the best in the world at 145lbs, with the winner likely next in line for a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Spencer is undefeated so far in her MMA career, but Cyborg is clearly a big step up in competition. For Cyborg, she’s a free agent after this fight and badly needs a win here to make more money in free agency. This should be an amazing fight, and the winner obviously will deserve a title shot against Nunes.

Geoff Neal

One of the best up-and-coming welterweights in the UFC is Geoff Neal, and he takes on Niko Price in what could be the “Fight of the Night” at UFC 240. Both guys always to come to fight, and this matchup has the potential to be an incredible war between two fighters who like to stand and bang. Neal is a perfect 3-0 so far in the UFC and looks better every time he steps inside the Octagon. A win here over Price would set Neal up with a top-15 opponent, and at this point it doesn’t look like it will be long before Neal is competing against the top welterweights in the world.

Alexandre Pantoja

Flyweight fights are few and far between in the UFC these days, but an important one takes place this weekend as Alexandre Pantoja fights Deiveson Figueiredo. Pantoja has looked tremendous in the Octagon with a 5-1 overall record that includes a knockout win over Wilson Reis in his last outing. Figueiredo, meanwhile, won his first four UFC fights before dropping a decision to Jussier Formiga his last time out. Joseph Benavidez is the clear No. 1 contender to UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, but after him the division is up in the air. The winner of this fight between Pantoja and Figueiredo could very well jump into title contention with a decisive victory.

Tanner Boser

The UFC is always in need of heavyweight prospects, and there’s a battle between big boys this weekend as Canadian Tanner Boser takes on Brazilian Giacomo Lemos. Boser has been fighting as a pro since 2012 and his list of victories includes wins over the likes of Chase Gormley, DJ Linderman, and the late Tim Hague. He is fighting on home soil in this fight and in a division as weak as heavyweight, a big knockout win here by Boser could solidify him as a top prospect at 265lbs.

