Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Five Fights To Watch At UFC 252

By Edward Carbajal
Junior dos Santos UFC Boise
Junior dos Santos (Photo: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

UFC 252 will close out what has been an unusual summer for the UFC, but it could also be the close of the career of one of the best heavyweights in MMA. While the main event between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will settle their rivalry once and for all, there are a lot of fights to keep fans interested in the build-up to the main event.

Any fight could be “Fight of the Night”, but looking ahead, here are five fights to watch at UFC 252.

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

“Cigano” and Rozenstruik are the other heavyweights on the main card and when a former champion like dos Santos fights the man ranked directly beneath him, it could make for an interesting shakeup in the heavyweight division. Currently, dos Santos is ranked number five, with Rozenstruik sitting at number six. 

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

With the bantamweight division seemingly set on fire with the departure of Henry Cejudo and the new champ crowned in Petr Yan, both Dodson and Dvalishvili should produce some high-paced action as they are both ranked in the top 15 of the division. Everyone wants to work their way to a title and when a new champ sits on top, it seems to refresh the whole division. Look for fireworks in this one.

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Miller is a longtime staple in the UFC and, win or lose, he makes for fun fights to watch. Coming off a submission victory in June, Miller has shown there is plenty of fight left in him. Pichel, who won his last fight in June of last year has been away from competition due to injury so it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Coincidentally, it seems both men won against Roosevelt Roberts in their last fight.  Miller won by submission, Pichel by decision so take from that what you will.

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

In martial arts, losses are lessons and in most cases, great motivators to pick up a win. Herrig has lost her last two fights and sits at number 15 in the UFC’s strawweight rankings. This is a chance for Jandiroba to get ranked, and coming off a win also serves as a great motivator. It should make for an interesting match up.

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Burns is the brother of number one ranked welterweight, Gilbert Burns, and competing in martial arts is a way of life in the Burns household. He’s currently on a two-fight win streak in the UFC and a five-fight win streak overall. Still, Pineda is coming off his own rough road competing in the Professional Fighters League. While the wins were overturned, originally he won two in a row. This has “Fight of the Night” potential written all over it.

Of course, there are plenty of other fights to watch but these are five that may be going under the radar. Which fights are you looking forward to?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

WATCH: Fighter Suffers Disgusting Arm Break At Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Joe Pyfer didn't envision his bout with Dustin Stoltzfus ending the way that it did. On the 28th edition...
Read more
MMA

Yoel Romero Yanked From Planned UFC Bout With Uriah Hall

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is off. Romero was scheduled to share the Octagon with Hall on Aug. 22....
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier: ‘The Reality Is I Am Going To Smash’ Stipe Miocic At UFC 252

Daniel Cormier believes he will have his way with Stipe Miocic in their third encounter. Cormier and Miocic will...
Read more
MMA

Marlon Vera Rips ‘Stupid’ Fighters Who Are Giving Sean O’Malley Attention

Marlon Vera believes top-ranked bantamweights who are turning their attention to Sean O'Malley are doing themselves a disservice. Vera...
Read more
MMA

Gilbert Burns Details What Tyron Woodley Must Do To Defeat Colby Covington

Gilbert Burns has some advice for Tyron Woodley before he fights Colby Covington. Woodley says he's closer than ever...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Editorials

Five Fights To Watch At UFC 252

UFC 252 will close out what has been an unusual summer for the UFC, but it could also be the close of...
Read more
Interviews

Curtis Blaydes Willing To Wait For Derrick Lewis Fight In December

Derrick Lewis proved Curtis Blaydes wrong last weekend after knocking out Alexey Olenik in the second round at UFC Vegas 6.
Read more
MMA

WATCH: Fighter Suffers Disgusting Arm Break At Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Joe Pyfer didn't envision his bout with Dustin Stoltzfus ending the way that it did. On the 28th edition...
Read more
MMA

Adrian Yanez Starches Brady Huang On Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Adrian Yanez made a statement on the 28th edition of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Yanez shared the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 28 Results: Five Score UFC Contracts

UPDATE: Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series 28 is in the books. Five fighters earned UFC contracts. Those fighters were Impa Kasanganay,...
Read more
MMA

Here’s What Former UFC Welterweight Ben Askren Regrets About MMA Career

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has one big regret when it comes to his MMA career. Askren found great...
Read more
MMA

Yoel Romero Yanked From Planned UFC Bout With Uriah Hall

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is off. Romero was scheduled to share the Octagon with Hall on Aug. 22....
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Thinks Justin Gaethje Will Be Khabib’s Toughest Fight

Daniel Cormier wouldn't be surprised if Justin Gaethje proves to be a tough out for Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Oct....
Read more
MMA

Javier Mendez Thinks Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Winner Will Get ‘Big Money Fight’ Against Jon Jones

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III is in for a massive...
Read more
MMA

Tyron Woodley On Colby Covington Bout: ‘He’s Getting Knocked Out’

Tyron Woodley is giddy over his upcoming bout with Colby Covington and feels a knockout is on the way.
Read more
MMA

UFC 252: Daniel Cormier Knows Fighting & Training Won’t Be Viable Forever

Daniel Cormier knows the window for an athlete doesn't stay open forever. Cormier will share the Octagon with Stipe...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Targeted To Headline September Event

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley are set for their rivalry fight. For years now, Covington and Woodley have trash-talked...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube