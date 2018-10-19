Floyd Mayweather Blasts Canelo Alvarez Over DAZN Deal

Floyd Mayweather blasts Canelo Alvarez following the announcement of an 11-fight $365 million deal with DAZN.

The announcement of DAZN getting exclusive broadcast rights to Alvarez’s next 11 fights came as a surprise to many. Fans and experts praised Alvarez for being able to score such a deal. “Money” Mayweather isn’t impressed and he’s taken the time to gloat about his own earnings.

Floyd Mayweather Rips Canelo Alvarez

Mayweather recently took to Instagram to bash Alvarez’s deal. He also threw some jabs at Conor McGregor:

“It didn’t matter if Canelo ate his PED steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career! Conor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo’s cheating ass and I beat the brakes off him too! It takes me 36 mins or less to make $300 million plus. It literally takes me 1 night and 1 fight to make what you might make in 5 years and 11 fights! So really, who’s still winning? You do the math!”

Mayweather earned a unanimous decision victory over Alvarez back in Sept. 2013. Many believe Alvarez has improved significantly since that time. With Mayweather seemingly interested in rematches with Manny Pacquiao and McGregor as well as a boxing match with Khabib Nurmagomedov, it’s unlikely that a second fight with Alvarez is on the table. Stranger things have happened in combat sports, so never say never.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather is angling for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, or is he just keeping his name out there?