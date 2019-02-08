Floyd Mayweather Calls Conor McGregor “Knock-Off” Version Of Himself

Former boxing opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr. says that UFC mega-star Conor McGregor is a "knock-off" version of himself.

Floyd Mayweather believes Conor McGregor is a “knock-off” version of himself. “Money” participated in a “Cold As Balls All-Stars” video alongside comedian/actor Kevin Hart. During the video, Hart and Mayweather discussed “Money’s” last boxing opponent, UFC mega-star Conor McGregor. Mayweather bested McGregor inside the squared circle back in 2017.

He defeated the Irishman via 10th round TKO. Mayweather labeled McGregor as the “Caucasian” version of himself, going as far as calling “The Notorious” a knock-off (via BJPenn.com):

“He’s the Caucasian Floyd Mayweather,” Mayweather said. “He’s a knock-off. He’s a hell of a knock-off version.”

Although Mayweather was talking some trash, he did give the UFC star props, saying he takes his hat off to McGregor:

“Yeah, I take my hat off to him,” Mayweather said. “I mean, he’s a dog.”

The conversation then switched to whether or not Mayweather would ever step into the Octagon and try his hand at mixed martial arts (MMA). “Money” said anything is possible, and he could land a billion-dollar contract with the UFC right now if he wanted to:

“Anything is possible,” Mayweather said. “I can go get a deal right now from the UFC — a three-fight, four-fight, billion dollar deal, if that’s what I wanted.”

