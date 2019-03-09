Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Worried About Rematch With Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather no longer concerns himself with a Conor McGregor rematch.

Back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather took on McGregor in a “money” fight. The bout was contested inside a boxing ring. While McGregor proved he wasn’t content with just earning a paycheck, Mayweather’s expertise in the sweet science was simply too much for the “Notorious” one to handle. Mayweather earned a 10th round TKO victory.

Mayweather Responds To McGregor’s Recent Comments

McGregor recently posted footage of his boxing bout with Mayweather and said that a rematch would be interesting. TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather, who responded to those comments:

“Nobody can beat me! Y’all already know that. Everybody wants a rematch with me. Don’t worry about that. Yeah, yeah, yeah … everybody’s saying something. I don’t worry about that. I already made over a billion! You already know that!”

Mayweather is coming off a win over Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama, Japan. The exhibition boxing bout headlined RIZIN 14. The bout wasn’t televised in the United States as Mayweather has a broadcast deal with CBS/Showtime.

“Money” has teased a rematch with Manny Pacquiao several times. Pacquiao is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mayweather’s friend Adrien Broner. Whether or not the rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao actually transpires remains to be seen. Mayweather easily dispatched of Pacquiao in their first meeting, taking home a unanimous decision win.

Do you think at this stage in his career that Floyd Mayweather will take another fight with Conor McGregor?