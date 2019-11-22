Floyd Mayweather In Talks With Dana White, Teases 2020 Event

Floyd Mayweather says he’s done with boxing, but also says he’s coming out of retirement in 2020 and is teasing something with UFC president Dana White.

Mayweather is one of the most polarizing figures to enter the world of boxing. “Money’s” last professional boxing match was back in Aug. 2017 against former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor. This improved Mayweather’s already perfect pro boxing record to 50-0.

Mayweather Teases An Event With UFC President

Mayweather took to his Instagram account to tease a 2020 event. “Money” noted that he’s been in talks with White.

“@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

Mayweather followed that up by claiming he’s coming out of retirement next year.

“Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

The timing is sure to throw many off as Mayweather just told Reuters that he’s done with the sport of boxing (via Yahoo! Sports).

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather told Reuters at the recent opening of a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness gym in Torrance, California.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

Mayweather did note that he’ll compete in exhibition bouts, which would still be a lucrative endeavor.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions — between $10 and $30 million,” he said of the fights, which have no bearing on his professional record.

“I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

Mayweather’s Instagram posts were reposted by the official UFC account as well as Dana White. Time will tell what Mayweather and White have in store and if anything will ultimately materialize.