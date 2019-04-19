Leonard Ellerbe: Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Definitely’ Done Fighting

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is "definitely" not coming back to fighting according to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe says that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is “definitely” done fighting. Mayweather hasn’t fought since 2017 when he defeated Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. The victory improved his legendary undefeated record to 50-0.

Since, there have been a ton of rumors going around about a potential return to the ring for “Money.” Rematches against opponents such as Manny Pacquiao or McGregor dominate the conversation. However, Ellerbe tells Boxing Scene that Mayweather is “definitely” done fighting:

“Yeah, Floyd is definitely,” Ellerbe said. “Floyd is busy with so many things. … He was in five countries in the past month.”

In regards to a rematch with Pacquiao, Ellerbe doesn’t think that the Philippine boxing legend is waiting around for Mayweather to come back:

“Pacquiao has his own plans,” Ellerbe said. “Pacquiao is not sitting around waiting on Floyd, Pacquiao has a number of big fights in front of him.”



What do you think about Ellerbe saying Mayweather is “definitely” done fighting?