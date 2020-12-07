Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Exhibition PPV Set For Feb. 20

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have decided to capitalize on the buzz of exhibition boxing. The two big-money fighters have pulled the trigger on a fight that has been rumored for weeks.

Floyd Mayweather announced Sunday evening that he will be boxing for the first time since 2018 when he takes on Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on pay per view. Paul also made the announcement via Twitter.

The pricing for the fight will be scaled, with the first million buyers paying $24.99, followed by $39.99 for fans who purchase after the initial million, then $59.99 beginning and after December 29, and $69.99 beginning February 11. There are currently no additional details about the fight.

After last weekend’s exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. garnered an estimated 1.6 million buys, Floyd Mayweather will look to prove that he is still boxing’s pay-per-view king when he takes on YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Logan Paul experienced pay-per-view success himself when he generated 1.3 million pay per view buys in his professional boxing debut against KSI, so this is a joining of forces that is likely to generate big numbers across the world.

As for Floyd Mayweather, he most recently competed in December 2018 in an exhibition bout, picking up a TKO win over Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Weeks ago, Mayweather hinted that he would return against Paul when he had words for Paul via social media:

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again,” Mayweather wrote.

Logan Paul would then respond with an Instagram video asking Mayweather to sign the contract. Well, the contracts are now signed, and in two months, the two will meet in front of a pay per view audience.

Will you be watching when Floyd Mayweather faces Logan Paul on February 20?

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020



