Floyd Mayweather responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov and fans are already fearing deja vu.

Nurmagomedov has certainly garnered more mainstream attention than ever before following UFC 229. While a submission win over Conor McGregor may have played a small part, it was the post-UFC 229 brawl that really got things going. Nurmagomedov has garnered the attention of many mainstream figures including 50 Cent, who wants “The Eagle” to ditch the UFC in favor of Bellator.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Nurmagomedov recently met up with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. In the video, both men teased a potential clash with Mayweather. “Money” took to Instagram and offered the following response:

“CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out! Go to Leonard Ellerbe’s page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me. Let’s make Las Vegas great again!”

Mayweather’s boxing bout with McGregor back in August ended up being the second highest grossing pay-per-view of all time. “Money” recently claimed he’s coming out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch. Time will tell if he sticks to his plan. Given the rocky relationship between the UFC and Showtime, it’s unlikely that the promotion will want to deal with a situation like this again.

Mayweather has a perfect professional boxing record of 50-0. Nurmagomedov is 27-0 in mixed martial arts. If there’s even a chance of this bout taking place, then Mayweather is almost guaranteed to make it a boxing match.

Is there any chance we see Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?