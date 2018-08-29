Floyd Mayweather Responds to Conor McGregor’s Refusal to Train

On Tuesday Floyd Mayweather offered some training time to Conor McGregor to help him prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov. While it has been a year since the two met in the boxing ring where Mayweather beat the well-known Irish MMA fighter it seems the two men never pass up an opportunity to remind finds about their high profile boxing match.

Mayweather wanted McGregor to train at the Mayweather Boxing club as opposed to training at the UFC’s facilities to prepare for UFC 229 but it looks like the invite was unwelcome. McGregor responded with an expletive on Twitter in his refusal to accept the offer of help letting him know there is “no peace here kid.” He also added, “Step up or step down”, likely referencing the rumored MMA bout between him and Mayweather that was trending not so long ago.

Naturally, the 50-0 retired boxing champion responded with a reminder of who won the last time they exchanged blows on social media:

Mayweather called the fight “the easiest 9 figures” he ever made.

Chances are, fans are likely to see more from both men leading up to UFC 229 where McGregor will be fighting for the lightweight title against Nurmagomedov. It was believed it would be hard to get McGregor to return to the cage after being so successful financially with the exposure he got in his bout with Mayweather.

With the fight nearing speculating the outcome of the fight is almost as hard as predicting what McGregor will do with the rest of his combat sports career after UFC 229. Whatever happens, fans can rest assured Mayweather will likely be asked for his thoughts and McGregor will always respond.

Do you think McGregor and Mayweather will face each other again after UFC 229?