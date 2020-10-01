Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Can’t Punch, Open To Rematch

Conor McGregor has reportedly been negotiating with Manny Pacquiao’s team for his second professional boxing match. According to his first boxing opponent, Floyd Mayweather, the Irish superstar’s punching power is too soft.

“If I could pick an easy $300 million, absolutely,” Mayweather said on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast regarding a possible rematch with Conor. “Same way, same results.”

“Conor McGregor can’t punch,” he continued (transcriptions via MMA Fighting). “He can’t punch. I don’t even remember [the uppercut]. I’m having fun. I was like this dude punch so soft.”

Mayweather would continue to say he doesn’t really like Conor and believes the former 2-division UFC champion made a mistake getting in the ring with him but admitted he did get a pretty big payday for it.

“He knows what he did wrong, but he also knows what he did right,” Mayweather explained. “What he did wrong was get in the ring with me. What he did right was get in the ring with me so he could get a big payday.”

Conor recently noted on Twitter that he is hoping to fight Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East next.

“Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East,” he Tweeted.