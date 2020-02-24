Floyd Mayweather Says He’d Fight Conor McGregor Again For Right Price

Floyd Mayweather continues to tease a return to the boxing ring but it has to make financial sense for him.

Back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather took on inaugural UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor. The boxing match was dubbed a “Money Fight.” Mayweather ended up winning the bout via 10th-round TKO. Showtime Sports announced that the pay-per-view for Mayweather vs. McGregor did a whopping 4.3 million buys.

Mayweather Speaks On Possible Rematch With McGregor

Mayweather has been asked countless times about a potential rematch with McGregor. TMZ Sports caught up with “Money” to ask if he’d still be open to fighting the “Notorious” one again. Mayweather said he goes where the money is (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Man, sh*t. If they pay I’m there to play,” Mayweather said. And if they’re paying cash, Conor I’ll whip your ass. Again.”

Mayweather claimed to be retired after hitting the 50-0 mark when he defeated McGregor. He ended up taking an exhibition boxing match with kickboxing and MMA sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. It was a rout by Mayweather, who stopped Nasukawa in the first round.

As for McGregor, he unsuccessfully went for a second UFC lightweight title reign over a year after his loss to Mayweather. McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one did have a successful return to the Octagon last month, finishing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Despite his desire to go after the lightweight title again, McGregor has made it clear that he plans to return to the boxing ring. He’s even hinted at a potential clash with Manny Pacquiao. Earlier this month, it was announced that Pacquiao joined Paradigm Sports Management, the same team McGregor is in. McGregor has also teased finally mixing it up with Paulie Malignaggi, who still holds a grudge after the infamous 2017 sparring session.

Do you have any interest in seeing Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor II?