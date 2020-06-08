Floyd Mayweather Says He’ll Be Waiting For Conor McGregor If He Returns

Floyd Mayweather has reacted to Conor McGregor’s retirement claim.

Following UFC 250 this past Saturday night (June 6), McGregor announced that he is done with his fighting career. Many are skeptical as this isn’t the first time McGregor has claimed to be walking away from MMA competition. McGregor’s announcement caught the attention of his lone boxing opponent “Money” Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Conor McGregor’s ‘Retirement’

Mayweather caught wind of McGregor’s retirement claim and he chimed in on an Instagram comment.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

Back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather and McGregor shared the boxing ring. In a bout dubbed the “Money Fight,” Mayweather emerged victorious via 10th-round TKO. This was Mayweather’s last bout as a professional. He did compete in an exhibition matchup later on against Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. Mayweather finished the fight in the first round.

McGregor has expressed his desire to mix it up with “Money” one more time. As Mayweather pointed out, McGregor did tell boxing legend Mike Tyson that he feels he’d emerge victorious in a rematch. Mayweather hasn’t been shy in saying he’d be willing to collide with McGregor again.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was quite lucrative. Officially, it is just behind Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in terms of pay-per-view buys at 4.3 million. Many boxing experts will also say that besides the financial appeal of a rematch, it would be a bout that Mayweather knows he can win easily. McGregor, of course, disagrees with that notion.

McGregor has been expressing frustration with the UFC. He told ESPN that he doesn’t agree with the promotion’s decision to push the lightweight title unification bout to September. He also said the promotion didn’t give him any enticing options.