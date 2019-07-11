Floyd Mayweather Shoots Down Rematch With ‘Circus Clown’ Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims to ‘know’ he would win a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather. It doesn’t appear he’ll get the chance, however.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with “Money” Mayweather on the mean streets of Los Angeles, where they asked him about a potential second meeting with McGregor. Mayweather’s response was not looking good for Team McGregor:

“Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy…these kids are some circus clowns,” Mayweather said. They can’t f*ck with Money May.

“They gonna keep coming my way. At the end of the day, I keep laughing, I keep living, I keep going to the bank.”

Mayweather and McGregor famously met in a trash talk-fueled spectacle back in August 2017. “Money” won the fight by 10th-round TKO, earning a reported $300 million for the win. Asked how much it would take for him to rematch McGregor, Mayweather said he didn’t need the money that badly. And he probably does not.

As for McGregor, well, he’s not exactly hurting for cash as well.

He was recently named one of Forbes’ 100 highest-grossing celebrities of 2019 without even setting foot in the ring or Octagon this year. You can certainly argue that his loss to “Money” was when his career truly skyrocketed into the mainstream. You could also argue that it also put an end to his relevance as a truly elite MMA fighter. He hasn’t won a fight in the UFC since, getting trounced by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his only bout since November 2016.

He has teased an MMA return at some point this year, but that’s far from confirmed. What does appear certain is that ‘The Notorious’ won’t be facing ‘Money’ again anytime soon – or ever.